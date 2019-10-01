DoorDash gives away a million one-cent Big Macs

DoorDash is giving away one million of McDonald's Big Mac's at only one cent, from now until just before midnight on Friday, October 4.

Customers can enjoy the burger by logging on to the DoorDash app or website and entering the code: 1MBIGMAC. This code ensures a reduced price of one cent.

Customers who use the code are also automatically entered into DoorDash's sweepstakes for a chance to win $1 million. The winner will be chosen at random once the promotion ends on Friday.

Anyone taking advantage of the promotion should keep in mind that it doesn't cover taxes and fees, and that customers without a DashPass subscription must pay for delivery.

The purpose of the giveaway is to celebrate DoorDash's expanded partnership with McDonald's.