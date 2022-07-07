Latest Weather Blog
Donaldsonville man arrested with 2 illegal fully-automatic weapons in his car, deputies say
DONALDSONVILLE - A man was arrested Saturday after he refused to stop his car and led deputies on a chase.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Reginald LeBlanc was caught by deputies, who found two guns that were illegally fashioned to be fully-automatic in his car.
Deputies said they also found magazines and several hundred rounds of ammunition in LeBlanc’s car.
He was booked on the following charges:
-Two-counts of Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
-Two-counts of Illegal Possession of a Machine Gun
-Two-Counts of Illegal Possession of or Dealing in Firearms with Obliterated Numbers
-Aggravated Flight from an Officer
-Hit and Run
-Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway of Commerce
-Two-Counts of Resisting an Officer
-Barricades and Signs
-Five-counts of Criminal Trespass
-Five-counts Ran Stop Signs
-General Speed Law
-Driver License
-No Insurance
-Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear