Donald Trump says he will posthumously award Charlie Kirk with Presidential Medal of Freedom
WASHINGTON (AP) — During remarks at the Pentagon, Donald Trump said Thursday he would posthumously award Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at a later date.
The United States’ highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, is awarded by presidents to people who have made significant contributions in a variety of areas, including culture and public service.
In his first term, Trump bestowed the honor on several people, including conservative firebrand commentator Rush Limbaugh.
Kirk was assassinated on Wednesday afternoon during a speaking engagement at a Utah university.
