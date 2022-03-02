76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dogs, hedgehog rescued from Baton Rouge house fire

47 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, March 02 2022 Mar 2, 2022 March 02, 2022 2:28 PM March 02, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters had to run into a burning home to rescue multiple pets Wednesday.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire started around 10:30 a.m. on Lobelia Avenue, just off Choctaw Drive. Investigators later determined the flames were sparked by a "mechanical malfunction" in a vehicle parked under the home's carport.

Three residents escaped the home without serious injuries, but one of them reportedly suffered burns to their arms while trying to save the animals. Firefighters were later able to rescue two dogs and a hedgehog from inside the home.

The fire department said a pet snake was later found dead inside.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days