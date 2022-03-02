76°
Latest Weather Blog
Dogs, hedgehog rescued from Baton Rouge house fire
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters had to run into a burning home to rescue multiple pets Wednesday.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire started around 10:30 a.m. on Lobelia Avenue, just off Choctaw Drive. Investigators later determined the flames were sparked by a "mechanical malfunction" in a vehicle parked under the home's carport.
Three residents escaped the home without serious injuries, but one of them reportedly suffered burns to their arms while trying to save the animals. Firefighters were later able to rescue two dogs and a hedgehog from inside the home.
The fire department said a pet snake was later found dead inside.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mardi Gras returns to New Orleans in a big way
-
Mardi Gras spent locally for residents and out of towners
-
'Top Priority': Biden aims to get gas prices, other costs under control...
-
Scarce supply of oil-based paint spiking cost of home renovations
-
Stink isn't gone after all, residents sick over smell