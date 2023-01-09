Dog saved when animal rescuers found him in flooding ditch had to be put down Sunday afternoon

UPDATE: Ditch's injuries were so severe that he had to be put down Sunday evening. Animal care teams said Ditch was suffering from internal bleeding and his spine had broken.

Rescuers plan to have Ditch cremated and are still looking for his owners.

Read the original story below:

ASCENSION PARISH - A dog was saved by a team of animal rescuers when he was found in a ditch quickly flooding with rainwater from Sunday morning's storm.

Beth Lott and her husband Jon got a call early Sunday that there was a dog off Highway 929 near Aikens Road in Ascension Parish with "his head barely above a ditch filling with water very fast."

The couple and other volunteers rushed to rescue the dog, who vet staff ultimately named "Ditch."

Lott took Ditch for emergency care because he was unable to move his back legs. Veterinarian staff said Ditch's pelvis had been crushed, and he needs an orthopedic specialist.

Along with trying to get Ditch the care he needs, Lott is looking for Ditch's owner. He is not microchipped but has a collar and signs of recent grooming.

Ditch is currently at the LSU Small Animal Clinic. You can call the clinic at (225) 578-9600 to make donations toward Ditch's vet bills.