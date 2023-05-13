83°
Dog leads officers to lost boy's home
LAPLACE - A family dog helped officers find a lost boy's home on Saturday.
According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies found a little boy who was lost but did not speak English.
Deputies followed the boy's dog, which led them to his family home.
