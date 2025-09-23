Documents reveal history of officer involved in Friday shooting

NEW ROADS - On Friday, a police officer was involved in a shooting after responding to a report of a disturbance. The officer remains unnamed, as no charges have been filed, but the WBRZ Investigative Unit reviewed their law enforcement history.

Police responded to a call at O'Reilly Auto Parts on Hospital Road Friday night, and Louisiana State Police say the man, 45-year-old John Sexton, was "causing a disturbance." Sexton is the son of Iberville Parish Assessor Randy Sexton.

Community advocate Monica Fabre has questions about what happened.

"First of all, why is it so secretive? From a standpoint as a community leader, not only the president of the NAACP, I want to know why we don't have any information," Fabre said.

Employment history and post-certification documents show the unnamed officer started working in law enforcement in 2007, and nearly 20 years later, they've worked at ten different departments.

"When somebody has worked for that many agencies, and their tenure at some of those agencies has been very short, weeks or months, if I were still running police agencies, and that individual was an applicant, that would be something that would concern me a lot," Greg Phares, former Baton Rouge Police Chief said.

In one case, the officer worked for a department for fewer than two weeks. However, the reason for the officer's departure is unclear.

"We don't even know what's happening when someone is shot by police. Who was the officer? What happened to the officer? Where's the body cam footage?" Fabre said.