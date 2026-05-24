Doctors share summer health tips as families prepare for the season during the Memorial Day weekend

BATON ROUGE — Memorial Day weekend is often called the unofficial start of summer. With warmer temperatures and people spending more time outside, doctors say it's also the time to start thinking about seasonal health and safety.

From sunburns and dehydration to bug bites and water-related illnesses, there are several risks families should keep in mind as summer activities ramp up.

Dr. Clayton Runfalo from the Ochsner Health Center said dehydration is one of the major concerns plaguing people's health during the summer.

"Extremely dangerous. The old saying is 'it's not the heat that gets you, it's the humidity,'" Dr. Runfalo said. "Our body sweats to cool us off when we get overheated, but it's not the sweating that cools us off. It's when the sweat evaporates into the atmosphere. That heat transfer is what cools us off."

Dr. Runfalo said the humidity in Louisiana prevents sweat from evaporating, causing people to sweat more as a result. This leads to people becoming dehydrated more quickly.

Summer is also known as mosquito season in the state. Dr. Runfalo said that avoiding standing water can help to deter mosquitoes.

"Light breathable light colored clothing. Protect your arms, protect your skin," Dr. Runfalo said. "A good pesticide or insecticide with DEET in it is a great way to protect yourself as well."

To keep hydrated, Dr. Runfalo advised that people should be drinking eight to ten eight-ounce glasses of water a day.

"Ideally, if you know you're going to be cutting the grass ... prehydrate the day before that way you get stocked up on the water, and you can have an easier time going out there."