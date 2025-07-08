89°
DOC lieutenant at Angola resigns before arrest, allegedly smuggled cell phones into prison
ANGOLA - A Louisiana Department of Corrections lieutenant with more than a decade of work service resigned before she was arrested for allegedly smuggling cell phones into Angola.
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said that Judy Robertson McDowell was booked for introducing contraband into a state penal institution. McDowell is accused of bringing cell phones and SIM cards into the facility.
McDowell was arrested Sunday and released after posting a $15,000 bond.
No more information was immediately available.
