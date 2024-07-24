Sito Narcisse applying for EBR Superintendent job

BATON ROUGE - Dr. Sito Narcisse applied to run the East Baton Rouge Parish School System nearly eight months after the school board voted against renewing his contract.

In December, the board decided to let Narcisse's contract expire after a bus shortage, a bus driver strike and a budget crisis during the 2023 school year. In 2022, Narcisse dodged WBRZ's cameras after parents and students said the 'Day of Hope' college and career fair had heavy religious undertones.

Since Narcisse's departure, EBRPSS has not had steady leadership. Adam Smith was appointed as interim superintendent by the school board at the beginning of the year.

Over the summer, Smith and sixteen other people applied for the permanent position. Over a month-long process, the school board narrowed down the applicants to three — Kevin George, Krish Mohip and Andrea Zayas. Parents and school employees were outraged that Adam Smith had been left out of the top three and filed a petition to recall five out of the nine school board members who did not vote for him to lead the school system. All three finalists dropped out, two of them saying that the process to find a superintendent no longer had students' best interest in mind.

On Monday, State Superintendent Cade Brumley explained how the school board will pick a superintendent with no candidates: open applications with a 24-hour turnaround.

After Tuesday's School Board meeting, Dr. Sito Narcisse applied for his old job back. He sent the following statement along with a letter of interest Tuesday evening:

I enthusiastically submitted my name for consideration for the EBR Superintendent. During my tenure, we launched many student-centered initiatives that we are seeing directly benefit students and families and I'm eager to continue that work. In three short years, in partnership with the board - we added over 1,000 quality early care seats, increased access from 2000 students to 5,000 in dual enrollment, Advance Placement, and Industry Based Certification, provided over 400 students internship opportunities which provide hands-on experience and a stipend while earning high school credit.

I've had time to reflect on my tenure as Superintendent and know how critical it is to work collaboratively with the board, school administrators, teachers, and community to ensure solid implementation and ample supports for teachers and schools.

Parents and teachers had mixed responses to the all-too-familiar name. Some parents said the district would suffer if Narcisse were to return. Others like Angela Reams-Brown, President of the East Baton Rouge Federation of Teachers says Narcisse wasn't given a fair chance.

"You know he made some missteps, but I did think he brought some new ideas and innovations to the district," Reams-Brown said. "I felt like they should have allowed him to continue to implement what he started."

Reams-Brown and other teachers and parents says regardless of Dr. Narcisse's letter, Adam Smith is their top choice.

On Wednesday, members must choose from one of Tuesday night's applicants.