DNA hints the Loch Ness 'monster' might be giant eel

2 hours 20 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, September 05 2019 Sep 5, 2019 September 05, 2019 12:25 PM September 05, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - A scientist who collected DNA from Scotland's Loch Ness suggests the lake's fabled monster might be a giant eel.
  
Neil Gemmell from the University of Otago in New Zealand says the project found a surprisingly high amount of eel DNA in the water. He cautioned that it's not clear whether that indicates a gigantic eel or just a lot of little ones.
  
But he said at a news conference in Scotland on Thursday that the idea of a giant eel is at least plausible.
  
The DNA project found no evidence to support the notion that the monster is a long-necked ancient reptile called a plesiosaur (PLEE'-see-uh-sawr).
  
Loch Ness is the largest and second deepest body of fresh water in the British Isles.
