Latest Weather Blog
DNA confirms ID of remains found in Louisiana woods
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) - Human remains found in Louisiana's Natchitoches Parish have been identified as a man who was reported missing last year.
Deputy Coroner Steven Clanton said Friday that DNA analysis by the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab confirms the remains as 44-year-old Donnie E. Collins Jr., of Natchitoches.
KTBS-TV reports Collins was reported missing Dec. 11 - four days after deputies responded to a single vehicle crash. Deputies found a 2002 Toyota pickup truck owned by Collins, but he was not on the scene. Family members told deputies they hadn't seen or heard from Collins since that time.
Deputies searched the area three times for Collins to no avail. Six months later, loggers contacted authorities after possible human remains were found July 18.
Clanton says the cause of death is still undetermined.
