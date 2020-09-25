District attorney reviewing BRPD officer's cases over his alleged racist rants

BATON ROUGE - District Attorney Hillar Moore is reviewing past and pending cases handled by Baton Rouge Police Officer Chris Kuhn, who is accused of going on racist rants online.

Kuhn's posts were turned over by the Baton Rouge Police Union to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Some of the messages were published by the WBRZ Investigative Unit Thursday.

The messages show Kuhn targeted Blacks, Asians, and those of the Jewish faith. His phone number was linked to the account that he allegedly posted from on Tigerdroppings.

Additional messages uncovered Friday show he commented on current events and had plenty to say about other things he was doing on the clock.

PESTICIDE, re: Minneapolis police kneels on man neck until he dies- Cops fired

Posted 5/28/20

"...I can show you plenty of neighborhoods where it started as a one race majority, then it was integrated, then went to complete s***. These neighborhoods aren't hte melting pot you think they are. They're in transition. Slowly on the downside trajectory."

PESTICIDE, re: NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo won't face federal charges in Eric Garner "chokehold" death

Posted 7/16/19

"... Eric Garner died because he refused to follow orders, compounded by being a morbidly obese fat f*** with medical issues."

PESTICIDE, re: Stories about Fapping at Work

Posted 5/2/18

"How about I got a BJ from a chick and didn't know my boss was in his office. His office faced mine but luckily his door was shut and we finished up right before he walked out. Did I mention our building is open to the public?"

Moore said as a result of learning about this, they found one pending case that is affected.

"Knowing him as an officer on the street and seeing him at crime scenes, I never heard or suspected any such language or thought or intent ever on his part," Moore said. "Only knew him as a good officer. It shocked me and surprised me. Then went into another mode of let's look at cases to see what cases have been compromised potentially."

Kuhn is on paid administrative leave. His attorney did not return calls for a comment Friday.