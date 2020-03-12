77°
Disneyland closes due to coronavirus concerns
CALIFORNIA - Disneyland announced it will shut down due to the coronvirus.
In a statement, the company said there are no reported cases of COVID-19 in Disneyland resorts, but the park is closing on March 14 and will remain closed until the end of the month. Disney is providing refunds.
March 12, 2020
