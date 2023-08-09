93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Disney reveals title for next 'Star Wars' film

6 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Monday, January 23 2017 Jan 23, 2017 January 23, 2017 11:26 AM January 23, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Trending News

NEW YORK - "Star Wars: Episode VIII" finally has a title: "The Last Jedi."

The Walt Disney Co. announced the title for the next chapter in the Skywalker saga on Monday. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will be released Dec. 15.

Speculation over just who the last Jedi is immediately ran rampant on social media. "The Force Awakens" chronicled Daisy Ridley's Rey discovering her powers with the Force, but ended ominously with a withdrawn Luke Skywalker on a remote island. If there's to be just one Jedi left, Luke's days could be numbered.

Writer-director Rian Johnson has previously said "Episode VIII" will start right where "The Force Awakens" left off.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days