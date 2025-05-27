Diocese of Baton Rouge offering free summer meals as part of Child Nutrition Program

BATON ROUGE — The Diocese of Baton Rouge will be offering free summer meals to all children under the age of 18 during its Child Nutrition Program.

The meals will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at 10 drive-through church sites in the diocese throughout June.

While the meals are free, registration is required. That can be done here.

Each package contains seven breakfasts, seven lunches and a gallon of milk. The meal packages will be limited to five per vehicle and be distributed between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., the Diocese said.

Participating churches include:

St. Jules Church in Belle Rose (June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30)

Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Maringouin (June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30)

Mission of the Sacred Heart Church in Livingston (June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30)

St. Catherine of Sienna in Donaldsonville (June 3, 10, 17 and 24)

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Plattenville (June 3, 10, 17 and 24)

Our Lady of Peace Church in Vacherie (June 3, 10, 17 and 24)

Mater Dolorosa Church in Independence (June 4, 11, 18 and 25)

Our Lady of Prompt Succor in White Castle (June 4, 11, 18 and 25)

St. Margaret Queen of Scotland in Hammond (June 5, 12, 19 and 26)

St. Gabriel Church in St. Gabriel (June 5, 12, 19 and 26)