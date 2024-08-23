83°
Latest Weather Blog
Detectives seeking information on suspect's identity in July burglary
BATON ROUGE - Detectives are seeking the identity of a suspect in a burglary from July 2024.
The picture showed a person accused of having burglarized from CitiTrends in the 5100 block of Plank Road in July.
Officials did not specify when the burglary took place no what was burglarized.
Trending News
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Seven-year-old hit, killed by school bus after getting off to go home
-
2une In Previews: 17th Annual Fete Rouge happening this weekend
-
LSU football starts difficult USC scout
-
Expert weighs in after rare back-to-back murder acquittals in Baton Rouge court
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Elayn Hunt inmate discusses prison conditions, deadly drug access behind...