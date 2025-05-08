73°
Detectives searching for runaway 16-year-old last seen in Ponchatoula

Thursday, May 08 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHTOULA — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies are looking for a missing 16-year-old with a heart condition, who they believe to have run away.

Aiden Reid, 16, was last seen around Highway 22 between Hickory Drive and Wagner Road on Thursday around 2 a.m. Deputies say he was wearing a breast cancer awareness shirt, gray Under Armor shorts and white tennis shoes with black and green trim.

Reid is a heart patient with a pacemaker and, according to family members, has recently displayed a concerning mental state. 

Sheriff Gerald Sticker asks anyone with information about Reid's whereabouts to call 911 if in the Tangipahoa Parish Area. If outside the parish, please contact the Juvenile Division at 985-902-2031 or the dispatch center at 985-345-6150.

