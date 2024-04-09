Detectives revisit 6-year-old missing person case, find remains in pond behind home; two arrested for murder

HOUMA - Deputies arrested two people connected to a missing persons case from 2018 that led eventually to a homicide investigation.

Glen Rodriguez, 37, and Ashlee Cantrelle, 25, were arrested for charges of first-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the wake of the death of Larondell Esko, 45.

On October 18, 2018, detectives with the Terebonne Parish Sheriff's Office began investigating Esko's reported disappearance. Since the start of the case, detectives have received multiple tips and rumors that were substantiated through Esko's family, but Esko was never found.

In March of 2024, the sheriff's office began a "complete review" of the initial investigation, which led to the discovery of information that was not previously known. Through the new investigation, deputies were able to identify Rodriguez and Cantrelle as persons of interest.

Upon their questioning, both Rodriguez and Cantrelle allegedly admitted to their involvement in Esko's death.

Esko's remains were found in a small pond located behind a property linked to the two suspects.

Rodriguez and Cantrelle were taken into custody and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex. They were held for $805,000 and $800,000 bonds, respectively.