Detectives investigating overnight shooting death on Scenic Highway

2 hours 4 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, February 10 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating a shooting death after discovering a dead body Tuesday night.

Authorities responded to the 2200 block of Scenic Hwy on Feb. 9 around 1:50 a.m. where they found a dead man's body outside.

The 55-year-old victim was found lying outside of a house. Officials have not released his identity yet as they are still working to notify the victim's family.

Police say the motive and suspect(s) are unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

