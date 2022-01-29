Despite the return of Pinson and Days, LSU falls to TCU 77-68

LSU Tigers allowed the final seven points of the first half and could not dig themselves out of that hole the rest of the way as the TCU got a huge 77-68 win over the Tigers Saturday in the Big/12 SEC Challenge’s opening game.

LSU is now 16-5 on the season while the Horned Frogs improve to 14-4.

Tari Eason led LSU with 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting with three steals while Darius Days had his fourth double-double of the season with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Days played 32 minutes in his first game back after missing the Texas A&M game on Wednesday because of an injured ankle.

Eric Gaines had 14 points, six assists and three steals, while Brandon Murray had 10 points and five steals.

Xavier Pinson made his long-awaited return after being out five games with an MCL strain and bone bruise, playing seven minutes and scoring two points.