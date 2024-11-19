Despite son's unsolved murder case, Baton Rouge woman finds peace helping grieving moms move forward

BATON ROUGE — Louis Robinson was 29 when he was gunned down in the middle of the day. He left behind three children and a mother who still don't know why he was taken from them.

Robinson was known as rapper Louis Badazz. In 2018, he had a hit on the local radio called 'Let Me Thru Dis'.

He was shot and killed that same year.

"He was a military vet, honorary discharge. He did six years straight out of high school, and he came back to Baton Rouge and in three years he was dead," said his mother Liz Robinson.

The father of three was shot on Cadillac Street around 3:45 PM on May 2, 2018. He died in the hospital.

Six years later, Baton Rouge Police say the leads have run out and the case is now cold.

"The streets are not talking. Nobody is saying anything," said Liz. She says she's made peace with the fact that her son's murder may never be solved.

"The god that I serve is good. I'm at peace. Because what happens is that person has to look behind their back every day. That person is not at peace. I'm at peace."

Instead of dwelling on it, she's channeled her grief into helping other moms who have been impacted by gun violence through her organization C.H.A.N.G.E.

"I go see all these moms that lose they kids. I've seen over 200 moms in two years. That's a lot"

Liz and her team often go out to crime scenes and connect with victim's families to provide support.

Something that happens much too often, she says.

"Nobody is exempt from this. We just had 14-year-old old killed on Plank Road. Nobody is exempt. Nobody"

If you have any information about the murder of Louis Robinson please contact Crime Stoppers at info@crimestoppersbr.com or 225-344-STOP (7867).

You may be entitled to a cash reward and you will remain anonymous.