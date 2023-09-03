Despite away game, Tiger fans on the prowl in purple and gold on Sunday

BATON ROUGE - The big lights that normally shine on Death Valley were dim Sunday night during the Tigers season opener against Florida State in Orlando. Even though Brian Kelley and the Tigers weren't in town, LSU fans were excited to break out their purple and gold attire and Tiger spirit.

Tiger fan Colby Faust started game day early, strutting down the street with a National Championship hat and a smile on his face.

"I'm feeling good," Faust said. "There's no better feeling than being in Baton Rouge for LSU game day."

Baton Rouge bars stayed packed with fans like Olivia Sceppa.

"I feel like Florida State is also a really exciting school to be up against for the first game," Sceppa shouted over cheers. "So it definitely brings a lot of energy, even through we're away, it feels like a home game almost."

The die-hard fans dusted off their signature tiger stripes. Many were spotted wearing No. 9 jerseys for former LSU quarterback and Heisman winner Joe Burrow. Emma Hernandez explained the whole routine is apart of the game day ritual.

"You get dressed up in your LSU gear and start celebrating," Hernandez said.

For a game that didn't start until the sun went down, fans like Isabella Hadley say just because it was an away game, there was still an opportunity to tailgate.

"Hopefully LSU does as well as they have done the past few years," Hadley said. "I think we're good. I think they will."

It's safe to say the expectations for the season are set high. Fan Branson McCoy is in the number of die-hard fans and gave some tough love to the Tigers.

"This season it's National Championship or sell the team," McCoy admitted. "I mean it's got to be. Find a new coach. Do or die."