Deputy on administrative leave following morning shooting

BAKER - East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputies have release more information following their investigation of a Thursday morning incident where an alleged suicidal woman was held against her will by her boyfriend.

Baker Police said they received a 911 call from a woman stating that a woman contacted her and said that she was being held hostage and was being beaten by her boyfriend. The caller went on to tell the dispatcher that the woman was suicidal and needed help. She could only provide police with the woman's phone number and didn't know her address, according to deputies.

Police then contacted AT&T in order to obtain the woman's address on Northdale Drive via the phone number the caller provided.

Two EBRSO deputies responded to the address in the Greenwood Estates neighborhood around 5 a.m., and when a deputy knocked on the door, a man armed with a handgun came out of the house. Apparently, the woman was barricaded inside of the house.

According to law enforcement, they told the man to put the gun away and he didn't. That's when they said the deputy fired and shot the man. The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Deputies said they located the woman later in the day at a different address. She was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

"Baker Police and East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies acted in good faith on the information they were given," Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. "Our deputy entered a situation in which he believed a woman was being held against her will. When confronted with an armed man that did not comply with verbal commands, he had a split second decision to make. We will continue to thoroughly investigate this incident and have a complete after-action review after all the facts are gathered."

According to EBRSO, the deputy involved in the shooting is on paid administrative leave following the incident. The investigation is ongoing.