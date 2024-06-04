90°
Deputies seize pills, cash, vehicle from Slidell man during traffic stop

2 hours 32 seconds ago Tuesday, June 04 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MANDEVILLE - A deputy seized hundreds of counterfeit oxycodone pills and a vehicle from a Slidell man during a traffic stop. 

One May 28, deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office stopped Nathaniel Arrington, 49, of Slidell for a traffic stop due to several violations. 

Arrington was found to have nearly 350 counterfeit oxycodone pilled suspected to contain fentanyl. Deputies also seized over two thousand dollars in suspected drug money and the vehicle Arrington was driving. 

Arrington was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center. 

