Deputies searching for woman accused of theft from Dollar General
PORT ALLEN - Deputies are searching for a woman believed to have stolen goods from Dollar General.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the woman pictured above was allegedly seen filling a shopping cart with items and leaving the store without paying on July 17.
She was last seen driving away in a light-colored SUV.
Anyone with information about the reported theft is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.
