Deputies searching for suspect in Fourth of July weekend battery at False River bar

POINTE COUPEE - Deputies are asking the public for help in identifying a man who they say seriously injured a person at a Fourth of July gathering.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office said the person struck the victim, causing them serious personal injury, while at The Sandbar on Falser River during the early-morning hours of July 5.

Anyone with information about the person's identity or the crime can contact 225-638-5445