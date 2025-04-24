75°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies searching for skid steer and trailer stolen from Independence area
INDEPENDENCE — The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office is searching for a skid steer and trailer stolen from a property along West Fontana Road.
Deputies say, the 2024 John Deere Compact Skid Steer and the 2024 black Iron Bull trailer were last seen on the owner's property along West Fontana Road off Highway 40 on March 19.
The total value of the equipment and trailer exceeds $86,000.
Trending News
If anyone has any information about the theft, those responsible or the whereabouts of the skid steer and trailer, contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 902-2088.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU baseball puts disappointing mid-week loss behind them
-
Water levels rising across the capital region, roads begin flooding after Thursday...
-
Drug Take Back Day happening nationwide this weekend - BRPD will collect...
-
2une In Previews: 10th annual Bob Jackson Crawfish Boil-Off
-
New Orleans Saints quiet on draft plans, quarterback health