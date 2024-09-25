85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies searching for missing person in Iberville Parish

2 hours 40 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, September 25 2024 Sep 25, 2024 September 25, 2024 2:21 PM September 25, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

WHITE CASTLE - Deputies are searching for a man who was last seen at his home in the White Castle area Tuesday.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office says Steven Nickens, 40, was traveling on a white mountain bike carrying a black backpack. He left home without his daily medications.

Trending News

Anyone with information is urged to contact the IPSO at 225-687-3553.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days