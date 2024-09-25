85°
Deputies searching for missing person in Iberville Parish
WHITE CASTLE - Deputies are searching for a man who was last seen at his home in the White Castle area Tuesday.
The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office says Steven Nickens, 40, was traveling on a white mountain bike carrying a black backpack. He left home without his daily medications.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the IPSO at 225-687-3553.
