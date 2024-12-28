72°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies searching for man last seen in Hammond at start of December
HAMMOND — Deputies are searching for a man last seen at the beginning of December in Hammond.
Tangipahoa Parish deputies say that 34-year-old Andrew Monistere was last seen by family on Dec. 4 when he left his mother's house on North Billville Road.
Monistere has short, dark brown hair with shaved sides. He has tattoos of a cross and a bull skull on his wrist.
Deputies said he may be a danger to himself, having been diagnosed with multiple mental illnesses and showing a recent decline in said conditions.
Trending News
Sheriff Gerald Sticker asks anyone with information regarding Moinistere’s whereabouts to contact deputies at 985-902-2032.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fireworks disrupt Christmas Eve sleep, keeps Baton Rouge kids awake for Santa's...
-
15-year-old dead, teenager arrested after accidental shooting on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard
-
St. Michael High School holds 16th annual Holiday Cup raising awareness for...
-
Hammond restaurant posts video of pig mascot being stolen on Christmas
-
Vacant house fire on Hammond Street ruled to be arson
Sports Video
-
Perkins to return to LSU
-
Many LSU sports ramp up after the holidays and into the new...
-
Saints get shut out by the Packers 34-0 on Monday Night Football
-
LSU men's basketball wins 10th game of the season after defeating UNO...
-
LSU lands No. 1 offensive lineman in the transfer portal, expecting another...