Deputies searching for man accused of selling marijuana gummies to teenagers

1 hour 12 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, September 10 2025 Sep 10, 2025 September 10, 2025 11:47 AM September 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a man accused of selling marijuana gummies to teenagers.

Deputies say 24-year-old Damontay Watkins provided marijuana gummies to three teenagers, which led to one of them being hospitalized from the effects. Watkins also has three outstanding warrants from 2023.

If you know where Watkins is, please contact the Criminal Investigations Office at 985-902-2088. You can also provide an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa's tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

