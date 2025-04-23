Deputies searching for information after neighborhood homes filled with bullet holes

SORRELL - Detectives are trying to find more information after multiple homes were riddled with bullet holes.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the investigation started Wednesday morning when multiple homes around Desonier Road were found to be filled with bullet holes. The road was shut down while deputies began the investigation.

The roadway has since been reopened, and detectives found that no one was hurt amid the apparent gunfire.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the SMPSO at (337) 828-1960.