Deputies say Lutcher teacher dropped baggie of cocaine in school hallway

LUTCHER - A sixth-grade math teacher was arrested Tuesday after a baggie of white powder was found on the ground at a middle school and deputies say it was dropped by the adult.

The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office said that 42-year-old Lee Michael Granier, a teacher at Cypress Grove Montessori School, was found on video dropping the baggie in a hallway. Law enforcement tested the drugs and found a positive match for cocaine. They searched his vehicle and reportedly found another baggie of white powder, which tested positive for cocaine.

Grainer was arrested and booked for possession of cocaine and violating the controlled substances law.