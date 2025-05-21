78°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies say Lutcher teacher dropped baggie of cocaine in school hallway
LUTCHER - A sixth-grade math teacher was arrested Tuesday after a baggie of white powder was found on the ground at a middle school and deputies say it was dropped by the adult.
The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office said that 42-year-old Lee Michael Granier, a teacher at Cypress Grove Montessori School, was found on video dropping the baggie in a hallway. Law enforcement tested the drugs and found a positive match for cocaine. They searched his vehicle and reportedly found another baggie of white powder, which tested positive for cocaine.
Trending News
Grainer was arrested and booked for possession of cocaine and violating the controlled substances law.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After years of On Your Side reports, crews replace dozens of non-functioning...
-
Two accused of helping Orleans Parish jail escapees arrested
-
U.S. Department of Justice retracts findings that said Louisiana State Police uses...
-
Former Baton Rouge Mayor-President Kip Holden lies in state at City Hall...
-
Law enforcement participates in series of runs leading up to Special Olympics