Deputies respond to bicycle, vehicle crash on US 90 over Atchafalaya River

MORGAN CITY — Deputies and first responders were called to the scene of a crash Friday involving a vehicle and a bicycle on U.S. 90, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened on U.S. 90 going westbound over the Atchafalaya River.

Deputies advised motorists to slow down in the area and expect delays until the scene is clear.

Officials did not specify if anyone was injured or what caused the crash.