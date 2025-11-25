Deputies re-arrest woman allegedly linked to sex crimes at massage parlors

ZACHARY — East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies said Tuesday they had arrested a woman on allegations that she promoted prostitution at a pair of local massage parlors.

Ruilian Feng, 56, had been arrested in July on similar charges tied to the Oriental Relax Spa in Baton Rouge. Monday, she was accused of similar crimes at Vivian’s Therapy on Main Street in Zachary.

According to an affidavit filed in September, Feng was associated with a number of people linked to sex-related crimes at the Main Street address and perhaps other locations. The businesses carried a variety of names, including B&B 66 Spa and Lavender 666.

Deputies say the businesses were not currently authorized to offer massage services in the state and Feng was also accused of engaging in the practice of massage without a license.

According to an arrest warrant, the businesses advertised on sexually themed websites. Investigators seized purses, credit cards, a money bag, three cell phones, various business documents, miscellaneous photos and $69 in cash.

The arrests of Feng and others named previously are part of an ongoing crackdown by the district attorney’s office into illegal activities at massage parlors.

It wasn’t clear why Feng’s arrest occurred 2.5 months after the warrant was filed. Circumstances around her detention weren’t immediately known.