Deputies: Mother threw infant at father's feet during fight

5 years 7 months 6 days ago Tuesday, November 28 2017 Nov 28, 2017 November 28, 2017 11:49 AM November 28, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Nola.com/The Time-Picayune

NEW ORLEANS- Authorities say a Louisiana mother threw her infant son at his father's feet, fracturing the baby's skull.

Nola.com/The Times-Picayune reports the infant's father said he had been arguing with 24-year-old Heidy Rios, of Terrytown, when she threw the 3-week-old baby at his feet and uttered an expletive, telling him to "take" his son.

The father took the child to a New Orleans hospital on Thursday, and doctors determined the infant had fractured his right temporal bone. Authorities say the injuries aren't life-threatening.

Rios initially told investigators she didn't know how her son was hurt, but she later said she may have dropped the child during the dispute.

A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrest report says Rios was arrested Friday and charged with cruelty to a juvenile. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.

