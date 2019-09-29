86°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies: Man arrested after shooting, killing woman overnight
LIVINGSTON - A woman was shot and killed in a domestic situation on McLin Road late Saturday, sheriff’s deputies said.
Carol Hutchinson was killed.
Deputies said Errol Hicks shot her.
Hicks is charged with second degree murder.
The sheriff said the investigation is ongoing.
************************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Early voters show up in droves to vote on St. George proposal
-
White gameday: Montana Tech football field inundated with snow Saturday
-
Wayde Sims' family release butterflies in his honor
-
Truck stop in Grosse Tete sees spike in visitors after camel story...
-
Laine Hardy surprises elementary students in Central
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese