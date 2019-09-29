Deputies: Man arrested after shooting, killing woman overnight

86°
Sunday, September 29 2019
LIVINGSTON - A woman was shot and killed in a domestic situation on McLin Road late Saturday, sheriff’s deputies said.

Carol Hutchinson was killed.

Deputies said Errol Hicks shot her.

Hicks is charged with second degree murder.

The sheriff said the investigation is ongoing.

