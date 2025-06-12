Latest Weather Blog
Deputies make third arrest in fatal interstate shooting stemming from argument at Gonzales Waffle House
GONZALES — A third person has been arrested on murder charges after a fatal interstate shooting that killed two following a fight at a Gonzales Waffle House over the weekend, deputies said Thursday.
Taron Parker, 18, was arrested and is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder after the June 7 drive-by shooting.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said a group of people went to the Waffle House in Gonzales after attending a graduation ceremony at the town's Civic Center on Saturday night.
Deputies said there was a disagreement. One carload of people then left and got on the road around 2 a.m. and another followed. While driving along Interstate 10, occupants from one vehicle started shooting at the other, which returned fire.
In total, three people were shot. Dantrell Gibbs, 20, died from his injuries at the scene. Another victim, 18-year-old Jermaine "Trey" James, died from his injuries Tuesday night.
Trending News
Parker's arrest follows the arrests of Kavis Octave Jr., 17, and Jakiryn Johnson, 19. Both teens were booked on the same charges as Parker, which also included drive-by shooting and aggravated damage to property.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Good 2 Eat: White Bean Salad and Mediterranean Baked Fish with Lemon,...
-
2une In Preview: US Army celebrating 250th anniversary with celebration at Perkins...
-
2une In Preview: Lamar-Dixon hosting Denim and Boots Concert this weekend
-
The 'poet laureate' of summer is dead. Beach Boys' Brian Wilson was...
-
Air India plane headed to London crashes with more than 240 onboard