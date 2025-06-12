Deputies make third arrest in fatal interstate shooting stemming from argument at Gonzales Waffle House

GONZALES — A third person has been arrested on murder charges after a fatal interstate shooting that killed two following a fight at a Gonzales Waffle House over the weekend, deputies said Thursday.

Taron Parker, 18, was arrested and is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder after the June 7 drive-by shooting.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said a group of people went to the Waffle House in Gonzales after attending a graduation ceremony at the town's Civic Center on Saturday night.

Deputies said there was a disagreement. One carload of people then left and got on the road around 2 a.m. and another followed. While driving along Interstate 10, occupants from one vehicle started shooting at the other, which returned fire.

In total, three people were shot. Dantrell Gibbs, 20, died from his injuries at the scene. Another victim, 18-year-old Jermaine "Trey" James, died from his injuries Tuesday night.

Parker's arrest follows the arrests of Kavis Octave Jr., 17, and Jakiryn Johnson, 19. Both teens were booked on the same charges as Parker, which also included drive-by shooting and aggravated damage to property.