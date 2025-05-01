82°
Deputies looking for man who allegedly violated protective order; believed to be in Kentwood

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

KENTWOOD — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a domestic violence suspect accused of repeatedly violating a protective order.

Dexter Viverette, 36, is wanted for two new counts of violation of a protective order in addition to five outstanding warrants on the same charge. Deputies said that Viverette also has outstanding warrants for resisting an officer and aggravated flight.

Viverette is believed to be either in the Kentwood area or just over the state line in Mississippi.

Anyone with information about Viverette’s whereabouts can contact TPSO's Criminal Investigations Office at 985-902-2088 or Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245. Tips can also be reported online via www.tangicrimestoppers.com.

