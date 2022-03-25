62°
Deputies looking for man wanted on stalking, peeping Tom charges in Hammond

1 hour 32 minutes 19 seconds ago Friday, March 25 2022 Mar 25, 2022 March 25, 2022 6:30 PM March 25, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison
Jerry Earl Johnson Jr.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a wanted man from Hammond.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday they are searching for Jerry Earl Johnson Jr., 30, of Hammond. He is wanted on two charges of stalking and one charge of being a peeping Tom.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Johnson should contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-345-6150 or Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245.

