Deputies looking for man last seen walking in Denham Springs

By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - Livingston Parish deputies are searching for a man who was last seen walking near a Denham Springs apartment complex on Monday. 

Deputies are looking for 27-year-old Brendan Hysmith, who was wearing a white shirt and light-colored shorts when he walked by The Palms at Juban Lakes. 

No foul play is expected at this time, but family members are worried for his mental health and safety. Anyone with information on Hysmith's whereabouts should call (225) 686-2241. 

