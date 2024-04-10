Deputies looking for man accused of trying to burglarize Hammond home

HAMMOND - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are searching for a man they believe tried to burglarize a Hammond home in March.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office shared a video of a man hopping a fence and trying the back door to a home on March 15. The man was wearing a blue shirt, gray shorts and camo Crocs.

Anyone with information about the suspect can call (985) 902-2036.