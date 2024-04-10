72°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies looking for man accused of trying to burglarize Hammond home
HAMMOND - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are searching for a man they believe tried to burglarize a Hammond home in March.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office shared a video of a man hopping a fence and trying the back door to a home on March 15. The man was wearing a blue shirt, gray shorts and camo Crocs.
Trending News
Anyone with information about the suspect can call (985) 902-2036.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies looking for man accused of trying to burglarize Hammond home
-
Ongoing power outages, damage will keep West, East Feliciana Parish schools closed...
-
Worst of today's storms have passed. How'd your parish fare?
-
High winds damage buildings, down trees as severe weather moves through Louisiana
-
Proposed bill would criminalize officials who use public funds for American Library...