72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies looking for man accused of trying to burglarize Hammond home

42 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, April 10 2024 Apr 10, 2024 April 10, 2024 5:04 PM April 10, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

HAMMOND - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are searching for a man they believe tried to burglarize a Hammond home in March. 

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office shared a video of a man hopping a fence and trying the back door to a home on March 15. The man was wearing a blue shirt, gray shorts and camo Crocs. 

Trending News

Anyone with information about the suspect can call (985) 902-2036. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days