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Deputies locate 17-year-old who ran away from home

14 hours 23 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, March 17 2026 Mar 17, 2026 March 17, 2026 6:03 PM March 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA - Deputies found a 17-year-old who ran away from her Ponchatoula home on Sunday. 

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Officials said she was found safe in Calcasieu Parish.

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