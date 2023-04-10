72°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies investigating triple shooting in Prairieville over the weekend
PRAIRIEVILLE - Three people were reportedly shot after an argument inside a hookah lounge in Ascension Parish led to gunfire in the parking lot.
Deputies arrived at the Hookaholics Lounge on Oak Plaza Avenue around 11:47 p.m. Saturday night to find several vehicles struck by bullets. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office soon learned that three people were hit by gunfire.
All three victims are expected to survive.
Everyone involved in the shooting fled before law enforcement arrived. It did not appear that any arrests had been made as of Monday.
Trending News
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the sheriff's office at (225)621-4636.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
An Easter dream for St. Jude - Sunday Journal
-
One person issued summons after stunt drivers take to streets; mob rushed...
-
Volunteers serve at St. Vincent De Paul's annual Easter luncheon
-
Police seeking shooter, motive after body found behind Walker restaurant
-
Business owner fed up after latest street stunt event
Sports Video
-
LSU star Angel Reese signing autographs for fans on Saturday
-
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson recalls his chance encounter with basketball star...
-
Coach Kim Mulkey cuts down the net after LSU's national title win
-
LSU fans go WILD after Jasmine Carson's halftime buzzer-beater in the national...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: 87th Masters