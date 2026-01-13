60°
Deputies investigating series of vehicle burglaries in Pointe Coupee subdivision
POINTE COUPEE PARISH — Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a series of vehicle burglaries in the Waterloo subdivision and are asking residents for help.
PCPSO said the burglaries happened between 12 and 4 a.m. on Jan. 11.
Investigators have asked residents to submit any security video from that timeframe. The sheriff's office said even video that does not appear suspicious on the surface could help, including video of people walking through the neighborhood, vehicles driving or parking in the area or any unusual activity during overnight hours.
Residents who want to share video with PCPSO should use the QR code below. Anyone with questions or information can call PCPSO at 225-638-5445.
