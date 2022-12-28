67°
Deputies investigating double shooting in Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A man was taken into custody shortly after deputies were called in to investigate a reported shooting in a neighborhood off Mickens Road Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. along Maplewood Drive. Two people were hurt and later showed up at a hospital. They are both expected to survive.
WBRZ captured video of East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies loading a handcuffed man into the back of a sheriff's office vehicle. The department said that man was caught fleeing the area with a weapon.
This is a developing story.
