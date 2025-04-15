79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies identify woman's body found in pond behind Port Allen home

2 hours 4 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, April 15 2025 Apr 15, 2025 April 15, 2025 4:40 PM April 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — Deputies on Tuesday identified a woman whose body was found in a pond behind a Port Allen home along Section Road.

The body found Monday morning was identified as 59-year-old Port Allen woman Wanda Skipper. Although no foul play is suspected, deputies said an official cause of death is pending autopsy results.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 11 a.m. when deputies went to the home on a missing person call.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days