Deputies grabbing cellphone for arrested man find drugs
COLFAX, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man being taken into custody on an outstanding warrant asked the arresting deputies to grab his cellphone, which authorities say was found nestled next to a bag of drugs.
Citing a news release, the Alexandria Town Talk reports the request led authorities to file additional charges against 39-year-old Jason David Wesse. Wesse was booked into the Grant Parish detention center on charges of meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia possession.
It's unclear what charges were involved in the outstanding Rapides Parish warrant. The newspaper says online court records don't list an attorney for Wesse.
