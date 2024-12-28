72°
Deputies find missing 78-year-old last seen days before Christmas in Ponchatoula

Saturday, December 28 2024
PONCHATOULA — Tangipahoa Parish deputies have found a missing 78-year-old man in good health after he was last seen shortly before Christmas in Ponchatoula.

Miano did not have a cellphone and deputies said that he recently experienced an accident which may impair his judgment.

Sheriff Gerald Sticker asks anyone with information regarding the man's whereabouts to contact deputies at 985-902-2017.

