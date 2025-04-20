82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies find body in front yard of Port Allen home

3 hours 22 minutes 11 seconds ago Sunday, April 20 2025 Apr 20, 2025 April 20, 2025 1:42 PM April 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

PORT ALLEN — A body was found in the front yard of a Port Allen home on Sunday morning.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said a male's body was found around 10 a.m. Sunday in the front yard of a home on Tuscaloosa Avenue. 

At this time, no foul play is suspected, and the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. 

Trending News

Information about the cause of death will be released pending the results of an autopsy. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days