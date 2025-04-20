82°
Deputies find body in front yard of Port Allen home
PORT ALLEN — A body was found in the front yard of a Port Allen home on Sunday morning.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said a male's body was found around 10 a.m. Sunday in the front yard of a home on Tuscaloosa Avenue.
At this time, no foul play is suspected, and the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.
Information about the cause of death will be released pending the results of an autopsy.
